All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.10 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $51.19 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

