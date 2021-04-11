All Sports Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $54.72 million and $19.82 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

