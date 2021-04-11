Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. Allegion posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

