Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Allegion worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $22,422,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

