AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,411.69

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $363,411.69 and approximately $71.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

