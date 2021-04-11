Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

