Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Hits $33,171.85 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,171.85 and approximately $144.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $685.80 or 0.01148058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.55 or 0.00454592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

