Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,083.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,828.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

