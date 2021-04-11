Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

