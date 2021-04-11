Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is American National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

American National Bank lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

