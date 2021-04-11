Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

