Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

