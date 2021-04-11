Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.