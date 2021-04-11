Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.