Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.