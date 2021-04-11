Alphacat One Day Trading Volume Tops $554,455.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $554,455.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

