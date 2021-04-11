AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

