Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

