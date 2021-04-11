Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 118.8% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 10,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

