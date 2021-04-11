American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.