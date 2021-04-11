American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $147.78. 1,783,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

