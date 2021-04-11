American National Bank Acquires 1,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.