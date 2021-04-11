American National Bank Acquires 1,103 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

