American National Bank Acquires 15,068 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.