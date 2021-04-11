American National Bank Acquires 546 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.24 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

