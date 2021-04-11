American National Bank Acquires 588 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $253.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

