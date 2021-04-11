American National Bank Buys 2,955 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 690.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 117.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $386.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

