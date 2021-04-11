American National Bank Buys 7,543 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American National Bank raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

