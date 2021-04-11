American National Bank Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

