American National Bank Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $252.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

