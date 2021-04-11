American National Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.