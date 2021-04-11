American National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.