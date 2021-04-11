American National Bank Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

