American National Bank Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20,240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

