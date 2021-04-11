American National Bank Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 475.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.