American National Bank Sells 11,117 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 265.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $485.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.01. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

