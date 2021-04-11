American National Bank Sells 1,890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

