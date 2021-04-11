American National Bank Sells 25,318 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

