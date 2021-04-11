American National Bank Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

