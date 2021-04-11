AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

AME stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,110. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

