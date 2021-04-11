AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Achieves $16.71 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. AMLT has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $24,303.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

