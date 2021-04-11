Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.76 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $25,625.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

