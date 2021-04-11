Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,327 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Teleflex worth $67,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 333.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,844,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $427.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.80 and a 200 day moving average of $383.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

