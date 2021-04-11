Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 220,337 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Alliant Energy worth $70,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.