Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $64,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

NYSE ES opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

