Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Blackstone Group worth $57,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

