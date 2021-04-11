Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Welltower worth $57,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 598,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.