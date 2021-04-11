Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $80,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $30.85 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

