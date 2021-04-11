Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,366 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Lamb Weston worth $60,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

LW opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.