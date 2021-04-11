Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 180,903 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of IDEX worth $66,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $218.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

